Co-located with Technology & AI LIVE and Cyber LIVE.
The world’s leading Telecommunications and Data Centre executives will come together in London to discuss their strategies and the future of the industry.
The two day event will also be broadcast live via a fully interactive virtual platform.
With a focus on creating actionable inspiration and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda includes several stages of talks by global industry leaders, centred around a fully catered networking area.
June 2022 speakers will be announced very soon.
Kary Bheemaiah
Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Kate Maxwell
Chief Technology Officer - Worldwide Defence & Intelligence
Tom Raftery
Global VP, Futurist & Innovation Evangelist
Lisa O'Connor
Global Lead of Security Research and Development
Tobacco Dock has sealed its reputation as one of the coolest events spaces in the capital since it was built more than 200 years ago. It was first erected in 1812 as a bustling hub for luxury commodities from the New World, and was sensitively and ambitiously restored in 2012.
Tobacco Dock will be the home of our live content on the Main Stage and also choice content on our two other stages ensuring that no matter where in the world you are, you will feel part of the action. With the opportunity to host over 500 attendees, Sponsors and Speakers, Tobacco Dock is the premier events space in London.
Showcase your values, products and services to your partners and customers at Cloud & 5G LIVE 2022.
Brought to you by BizClik Media Group, the hybrid event will be held in London between June 22nd - 23rd and broadcast live to the world.
With a comprehensive content programme featuring senior industry leaders and expert analysts, this is an opportunity to put yourself and your brand in front of key industry decision makers.